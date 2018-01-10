Metro plans to stop buses for ‘moment of remembrance’ on MLK Day

Just announced by Metro:

King County Metro will briefly pause all bus service at 4:04 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, for a moment of reflection and remembrance to honor the birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to mark the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

About 975 commute time Metro and Metro-operated Sound Transit buses will be in service at that time, and the majority will pull over and stop for a brief moment of reflection in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., whose legacy of justice, inclusion and diversity serves to drive King County to better serve people. King was assassinated April 4, 1968, and King County is named in his honor.

“Dr. King devoted his life to fighting for equality and human rights for all, and we dedicate this moment to equity and social justice for all that Dr. King lived and died for,” said King County Metro General Manager Rob Gannon. “Metro believes that mobility is one of those rights. We are proud to provide public transportation services that enable all people to access the opportunities needed to thrive in King County.

“As we briefly pull our buses to the curb for a moment of reflection, we invite you to join us.”

Metro and Metro-operated Sound Transit buses in King County will pull over and stop only where and when it is safe to do so. Buses will not pause service if they are traveling on highways, in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel or on roadways where there is no place to safely pull over.

Metro will notify riders via transit alerts and on-board announcements in the days leading up to the moment of reflection. We appreciate and share our thanks to riders in advance for respecting and supporting our pause in service, and give our assurance that transit service will quickly restart at the conclusion of the moment of remembrance.