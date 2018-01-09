West Seattle, Washington

10 Wednesday

42℉

FOLLOWUP: The South Delridge shooting victim who wasn’t

January 9, 2018 1:45 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

Very early Saturday morning, as reported here, a 19-year-old man turned up in the 9200 block of 17th SW with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police searched for blocks around, with vague information about the location and circumstances – maybe during a robbery in an alley, they were told at one point. We requested the followup report yesterday, didn’t get it, then renewed the request today after noticing that what little information is online showed the incident wasn’t classified as an assault, but rather as “weapon discharge” and “injury.” Accidentally self-inflicted, Det. Patrick Michaud in media relations just told us, and the wounded man was too embarrassed to admit it initially. Case closed.

Share This

4 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: The South Delridge shooting victim who wasn't"

  • Swede. January 9, 2018 (2:50 pm)
    Reply

    Understandable that it’s embarrassing but making up a robbery will likely get you in even more trouble! If you can’t handle a firearm, DON’T get one! Or at the very least get some training by someone that does. 

  • Darryll January 9, 2018 (5:08 pm)
    Reply

    “Man discharges firearm in densely populated residential area” does not sound like case closed to me. Sounds like there should be some type of citation at minimum. Clearly this idiot is unqualified to carry a loaded gun in public, but more importantly, was the guy even legally allowed to be packing and discharging a gun, especially inside the city? I wonder what would happen if I “accidentally” fired off a few rounds on the corner of Henderson and 17th tonight?

    • AMD January 9, 2018 (6:08 pm)
      Reply

      To be honest, we’re so used to the sound of gunfire coming from that block I don’t know much would happen at all.  It’s a HUGE trouble spot.  So much so I’m not convinced the guy’s second story is the true one.  But giving the benefit of the doubt.

  • m January 9, 2018 (8:16 pm)
    Reply

    As a resident of that block…so many lingering questions…so much frustration…so disheartening…so worrisome when I, family members, neighbors, and friends park there alone at night.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann