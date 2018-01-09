FOLLOWUP: The South Delridge shooting victim who wasn’t

Very early Saturday morning, as reported here, a 19-year-old man turned up in the 9200 block of 17th SW with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police searched for blocks around, with vague information about the location and circumstances – maybe during a robbery in an alley, they were told at one point. We requested the followup report yesterday, didn’t get it, then renewed the request today after noticing that what little information is online showed the incident wasn’t classified as an assault, but rather as “weapon discharge” and “injury.” Accidentally self-inflicted, Det. Patrick Michaud in media relations just told us, and the wounded man was too embarrassed to admit it initially. Case closed.