2018 NEW YEAR’S SUPERMOON: Views from West Seattle

Passing Don Armeni Boat Ramp just before sunset tonight, on our way back from the Alki kitchen fire, we noticed many photographers awaiting the rise of the “supermoon,” aka the Wolf Moon. Thanks to those who have shared the images that resulted – above, from David Hutchinson; below, from James Bratsanos:

The next full moon also will be a “supermoon” – moonrise that night will be at 5:42 pm. In the meantime, this moon is scheduled to set after 8 am tomorrow – could be a good show if the western sky isn’t cloudy.