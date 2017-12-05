WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Christmas Ship’s Saturday visits, and special onshore events

(WSB 2015 photo: Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship off West Seattle)

As you might already have seen in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, this Saturday brings the season’s first three West Seattle stops for the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship, after a stop in South Park. At each shop, singers on board serenade not only their shipmates but also, via amplification, those gathered on the shore. Here’s the schedule:

-3:30-3:50 pm at Duwamish Waterway Park (7900 10th Ave. S.) in South Park

-4:35 to 4:55 pm at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor)

-8:10-8:30 pm at Lowman Beach Park (7017 Beach Dr. SW)

-8:55-9:15 pm at Alki Beach Park (60th SW/Alki SW)

Aboard the Christmas Ship, Emerald City Voices</strong> are scheduled for the first two stops, and The Dickens Carolers for the next two.

Two notes from the shore for Saturday night – as previewed last month, you are invited to “Seasonal Sounds on the Sound,” a privately hosted Christmas Ship-viewing party to raise money for the Southwest Seattle Historical Society. 3-6:30 pm. Details are in our calendar listing.

And during the Alki stop, you’ll find this:

Calling West Seattle families, friends, and neighbors to gather at the Alki Bathhouse for the Argosy Christmas Ship’s annual visit. Enjoy special performances by the Seattle Lutheran High School band and Hope Kid Choir, and join in Christmas caroling accompanied by a live band. Alki Community Center and Seattle Parks Department staff will be on hand to offer hot drinks and cookies. The fun starts and ends with choirs and caroling, and the Christmas Ship will grace our shore from 8:55-9:10 pm. Dress warmly and join us in this special opportunity to share Christmas through song!

Again, all of the above is set for this Saturday night (December 9th – forecast looks pretty good). Then on the following Thursday, December 14th, one more visit – the Christmas Ship will stop off Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) 9:10-9:30 pm with the Dickens Carolers on board.