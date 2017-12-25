WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS SNOW: How much fell, and how much more?

(Photo by Cynthia Reid – Charlestown Hill sledding)

Before we move on to Christmas Day coverage – you might be wondering how much snow fell, and whether we’ll see more. The National Weather Service says the official Christmas Eve total measured at Sea-Tac was 1.6 inches.

(Photo by Danny McMillin – near 47th/Genesee)

That would place this at #3 on the NWS’s list of recorded Christmas Eve snowfalls:

1. 2.6″ 2008

2. 2.5″ 1926

3. 1.6″ 2017

4. 1.5″ 1911

5. 0.8″ 1965

6. 0.4″ 1902

7. 0.3″ 1971

The NWS says we could see up to one more inch of snow this morning – the Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10 am. After that? Here’s the forecast: Rain and snow showers possible this afternoon; then a cold, cloudy night; and Tuesday has another chance of snow showers before (relatively) warmer rain returns later in the week.