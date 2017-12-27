Two emergency calls you might have wondered about

We monitored two emergency calls in the past hour that were both downgraded relatively quickly but had initially sizable responses, so in case you wondered:

-SPD/SFD call to 42nd/Alaska (Junction Plaza Park/QFC side) just after 9 pm initially went out as “assault with weapons” and police were requesting a K-9, but then they discovered that the victim had been injured more than an hour earlier so any possible suspect was long gone. We don’t know the circumstances but the injury was not major enough for medic-unit transport; a private ambulance was called.

-SFD call to 25th/Barton (north of Westwood Village) at 8:45 pm turned out to be a fireplace problem rather than an actual fire.