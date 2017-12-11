Now, for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

Thanks to West Seattle pilot/photographer Long Bach Nguyen for the view of our peninsula, minus the recurring fog! It’s been a busy news morning already but we do still want to share the highlights for the rest of your Monday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

WEST SEATTLE CYCLERY CLOSING SALE CONTINUES: As noted here last week, West Seattle Cyclery in The Junction is closing. The liquidation sale has been extended through tomorrow, proprietor Brad Loetel tells WSB. The shop’s open today through 7 pm. (4508 California SW)

MEATLESS MONDAY: 4 pm cooking class at West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) with Chef Kim O’Donnel. Contact the Y to sign up. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

SANTA AT PEGASUS: Santa Photos at Pegasus Pizza on Alki, 5 to 9 pm, first of three nights. “Come down to Pegasus Pizza and Pasta for a night of fun with the Alki Santa! Pictures are free with any purchase. … We are expanding the event from 1 to 3 days so that everyone will have a chance to get pictures with Santa! We suggest coming Monday or Tuesday as Wednesday is typically really busy.” (2768 Alki SW)

HOLIDAY COOKIES: Cookie-decorating party at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor). 6-8 pm. $30. Contact Salty’s to see if there’s room. (1936 Harbor SW)

BOREN STEM K-8 CONCERT: 6:30 tonight, 4th through 8th grade musicians from Louisa Boren STEM K-8 perform their winter concert. We found this out after seeing several of them performing at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market on Sunday:

Also at the Farmers’ Market: today’s buskers include the Jazz Ensemble from Louisa Boren STEM K-8 pic.twitter.com/cXozXSdZ6o — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) December 10, 2017



The concert is at the Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium. Check our calendar for other schools’ concerts this week, too, and we always welcome announcements sent to editor@westseattleblog.com – thanks! (2600 SW Thistle)

EVENING BOOK GROUPS: Two meet tonight at local libraries, both at 6:45 pm – at Southwest Library, this month’s book is “Euphoria” by Lily King (9010 35th SW); at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, this month’s book is “Cleopatra: A Life” by Stacy Schiff (2306 42nd SW). Everyone’s welcome.

FEUERZANGENBOWLE: At Prost! West Seattle:

Join us every Monday throughout December at 7 pm for a festive German Holiday tradition called Feuerzangenbowle. We soak a sugar cone in German Rum, light it on fire, which drips molten sugar into our house-made Glühwein. It’s delicious and it benefits a local cause! Half of all Glühwein proceeds will go to the West Seattle Food Bank. Come celebrate this Holiday Season with us at Prost!

(3407 California SW)

CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL CONCERT: Tonight at Holy Rosary, 7 pm, doors open 6:30 pm: “Seattle Christian High School will present its annual Christmas choral concert, featuring the elementary Honor Choir, Won By One, and VISION.” Free-will offering. (42nd/Genesee)

Have a great rest of your Monday!