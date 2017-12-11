West Seattle, Washington

Now, for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

December 11, 2017 11:25 am
Thanks to West Seattle pilot/photographer Long Bach Nguyen for the view of our peninsula, minus the recurring fog! It’s been a busy news morning already but we do still want to share the highlights for the rest of your Monday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

WEST SEATTLE CYCLERY CLOSING SALE CONTINUES: As noted here last week, West Seattle Cyclery in The Junction is closing. The liquidation sale has been extended through tomorrow, proprietor Brad Loetel tells WSB. The shop’s open today through 7 pm. (4508 California SW)

MEATLESS MONDAY: 4 pm cooking class at West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) with Chef Kim O’Donnel. Contact the Y to sign up. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

SANTA AT PEGASUS: Santa Photos at Pegasus Pizza on Alki, 5 to 9 pm, first of three nights. “Come down to Pegasus Pizza and Pasta for a night of fun with the Alki Santa! Pictures are free with any purchase. … We are expanding the event from 1 to 3 days so that everyone will have a chance to get pictures with Santa! We suggest coming Monday or Tuesday as Wednesday is typically really busy.” (2768 Alki SW)

HOLIDAY COOKIES: Cookie-decorating party at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor). 6-8 pm. $30. Contact Salty’s to see if there’s room. (1936 Harbor SW)

BOREN STEM K-8 CONCERT: 6:30 tonight, 4th through 8th grade musicians from Louisa Boren STEM K-8 perform their winter concert. We found this out after seeing several of them performing at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market on Sunday:


The concert is at the Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium. Check our calendar for other schools’ concerts this week, too, and we always welcome announcements sent to editor@westseattleblog.com – thanks! (2600 SW Thistle)

EVENING BOOK GROUPS: Two meet tonight at local libraries, both at 6:45 pm – at Southwest Library, this month’s book is “Euphoria” by Lily King (9010 35th SW); at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, this month’s book is “Cleopatra: A Life” by Stacy Schiff (2306 42nd SW). Everyone’s welcome.

FEUERZANGENBOWLE: At Prost! West Seattle:

Join us every Monday throughout December at 7 pm for a festive German Holiday tradition called Feuerzangenbowle. We soak a sugar cone in German Rum, light it on fire, which drips molten sugar into our house-made Glühwein. It’s delicious and it benefits a local cause! Half of all Glühwein proceeds will go to the West Seattle Food Bank. Come celebrate this Holiday Season with us at Prost!

(3407 California SW)

CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL CONCERT: Tonight at Holy Rosary, 7 pm, doors open 6:30 pm: “Seattle Christian High School will present its annual Christmas choral concert, featuring the elementary Honor Choir, Won By One, and VISION.” Free-will offering. (42nd/Genesee)

Have a great rest of your Monday!

