FOLLOWUP: New timeline for sidewalk, trees by Fairmount Playfield

(WSB photo)

In a comment on our report last week about two West Seattle sidewalk projects delayed until next spring, there was a question about another one that hadn’t happened when SDOT had said it would: Extending the concrete sidewalk along Fauntleroy Way SW by Fairmount Playfield.

In summer 2016, when the city replaced half the sidewalk with concrete and half with asphalt, SDOT told us that the asphalt section would be redone in concrete this year. The year’s almost over, and it’s still asphalt. That reminded us that the trees blamed for the original sidewalk damage, removed in 2014, were supposed to have been replaced, and haven’t been. So we followed up with SDOT this week. Spokesperson Norm Mah says the sidewalk work is now planned for summer 2018; he says SDOT worked with nearby Fairmount Park Elementary to plan that schedule, since Fauntleroy Way SW alongside the playfield is a bus zone for the school. And he says the replacement trees are to follow, next fall.