WESTCREST PARK STABBING: No vigil tonight; no new investigation information

September 7, 2017 2:58 pm
A Chief Sealth International High School staffer who has just spoken with the family of 15-year-old Westcrest Park stabbing victim Derek Juarez-Lopez just told us the school’s announcement of a vigil tonight was incorrect – the family actually had one last night, and is NOT planning one tonight. Just wanted to let you know in case you were planning on going. Meantime, we just checked with Seattle Police, who tell us they have no new information to release in the case, though detectives are continuing to pursue leads, and are still welcoming tips – 206-233-5000. Meantime, the online crowdfunding campaign for the family continues here.

