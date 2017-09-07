WESTCREST PARK STABBING: No vigil tonight; no new investigation information

A new Dick’s Drive-In is coming to Kent! Company announces agreement to purchase property in the Midway Shopping Center, just south of the Kent-Des Moines Hwy and Highline College. - Dick's Drive In

King County – On Wednesday, Jim Spady and Jasmine Donovan of Dick’s Drive-In announced that the new Dick’s Drive-In will be built in the city of Kent. “All of the south region cities have been very welcoming. It was very difficult to pick just one winner, but we can only build one restaurant at a …