West Seattle, Washington

17 Sunday

56℉

WEST SEATTLE POWER OUTAGE: 300+ customers in Puget Ridge, North Delridge

September 17, 2017 3:00 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | Puget Ridge | Utilities | West Seattle news

3 PM: From the Seattle City Light outage map, that’s the area where 302 customers (homes/businesses) are affected – plus a couple spots along West Marginal Way SW – by a power outage that started about 20 minutes ago. Thanks to Billy for the tip; we’ve heard from others that the power flickered in some other areas. No word yet on the cause; restoration is estimated around 9 pm but again, as in all outages, that’s just an estimate, could be sooner, could be later.

3:55 PM: SCL says “equipment failure” is the cause, and has moved the restoration estimate to 7:34 pm.

4:44 PM: Power restored. Thanks to Dee for the update, saying the electricity was back in time to see the Seahawks win!

Share This

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE POWER OUTAGE: 300+ customers in Puget Ridge, North Delridge"

  • Dee kalani September 17, 2017 (4:39 pm)
    Reply

    Power back on good job thank you very much just in time to see Seattle win the game today

    • WSB September 17, 2017 (4:43 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks for the update!

  • RayWest September 17, 2017 (4:47 pm)
    Reply

    There was a brief flicker in the California & Juneau area.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann