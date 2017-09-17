WEST SEATTLE POWER OUTAGE: 300+ customers in Puget Ridge, North Delridge

3 PM: From the Seattle City Light outage map, that’s the area where 302 customers (homes/businesses) are affected – plus a couple spots along West Marginal Way SW – by a power outage that started about 20 minutes ago. Thanks to Billy for the tip; we’ve heard from others that the power flickered in some other areas. No word yet on the cause; restoration is estimated around 9 pm but again, as in all outages, that’s just an estimate, could be sooner, could be later.

3:55 PM: SCL says “equipment failure” is the cause, and has moved the restoration estimate to 7:34 pm.

4:44 PM: Power restored. Thanks to Dee for the update, saying the electricity was back in time to see the Seahawks win!