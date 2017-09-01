WEST SEATTLE HELP FOR HARVEY SURVIVORS: Lemonade/bake sale Sunday

That photo is from 2013, when Ysabel raised money for typhoon relief in the Philippines. In 2014, she raised money for Oso mudslide victims. Last year, she and friends raised money for Louisiana flood relief. And this Sunday, she’ll be selling treats and lemonade to help the Red Cross help Hurricane Harvey flooding survivors. Stop by the northeast corner of California and Portland in Gatewood 10 am-2 pm on Sunday (September 3rd) to buy goodies she’ll be making with her dad (who her mom describes as “a wonderful baker”). Whatever she raises will be matched by mom Alex, and that donation in turn will be submitted for Tableau and Starbucks matches. We’ll remind you again Sunday morning!