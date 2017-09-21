West Seattle, Washington

21 Thursday

52℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday updates & advance alerts

September 21, 2017 7:11 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:11 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far this rainy morning.

Alerts:

*25th SW paving in North Delridge is scheduled to continue today.
*Reminder that Metro’s next “service change” takes effect Saturday – here’s what happens for routes in our area (plus a reminder of the Columbia/2nd stop closing downtown).
*The Orca Half Marathon will be run between Lincoln Park and Don Armeni Boat Launch on Sunday. Organizers say they will be running on sidewalks and the Alki Trail, and in the parking lane. (Not running? Volunteer!)

More…

Share This

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday updates & advance alerts"

  • carole September 21, 2017 (8:38 am)
    Reply

    They also reduced the 55 to peak only, putting further pressure on the C line.

    • West Seattle since 1979 September 21, 2017 (8:59 am)
      Reply

      Again?? I knew they’d reduced the 55 to peak only years ago when the Rapid Ride C started, but I didn’t realize they were reducing it further this time.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann