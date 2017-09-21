TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday updates & advance alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)
7:11 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far this rainy morning.
Alerts:
*25th SW paving in North Delridge is scheduled to continue today.
*Reminder that Metro’s next “service change” takes effect Saturday – here’s what happens for routes in our area (plus a reminder of the Columbia/2nd stop closing downtown).
*The Orca Half Marathon will be run between Lincoln Park and Don Armeni Boat Launch on Sunday. Organizers say they will be running on sidewalks and the Alki Trail, and in the parking lane. (Not running? Volunteer!)
