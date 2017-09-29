FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth hosts Franklin @ SWAC

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Big win for Chief Sealth International High School tonight at Southwest Athletic Complex, over visiting Franklin HS.

We got to the game at the start of the second quarter, by which time the Seahawks were ahead 19-8. The scoring for the rest of the game was all Sealth.

(Sealth #8, Dontae McMillan)

They had added 10 more points by halftime, 29-8. By the end of the third quarter, Sealth was up 44-8. And the fourth quarter went by without any change, so the final score was 44-8. That put the Seahawks’ record up to 3-2 under first-year head coach Ted Rodriguez.

The Quakers – with far fewer players on their roster – went home still looking for their first win.

Next week, Chief Sealth is on the road, playing Ingraham at NW Athletic Complex, 7 pm Friday (October 6th).