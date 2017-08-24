West Seattle Thursday: Caspar Babypants @ Hiawatha, and more…

On this morning, we look back at what Mark from Gatewood – who shared the photo above – called “a stunner of a sunset.” A few items down, it’s JayDee‘s view from Upper Alki, including the moonset. Will we see the sun today? Forecast suggests it’ll be back. Here’s what else is ahead:

ACTIVE DADS’ PLAYGROUP: 10 am-noon Thursdays at Neighborhood House High Point. Free, open to the public, babies welcome too. (6400 SW Sylvan Way)

WADING POOL AND SPRAYPARK UPDATE: The only West Seattle wading pool still open for the season is Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way), but (UPDATE – 9:50 AM) it’s closed today because of the weather. However, Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open.

SAFETY WORKSHOP: With Seattle Neighborhood Group, 3 pm at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ‘AFTER HOURS’: This month’s West Seattle Chamber of Commerce mixer is at Brookdale West Seattle, 5:30-7:30 pm. Free to members, $10 nonmembers. Info in our calendar listing. (4611 35th SW)

SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA FINALE: 6:30 pm on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center, this year’s Summer Concerts at Hiawatha series – presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, with co-sponsors including WSB – wraps with Caspar Babypants. What? Haven’t seen him before? From the announcement:

Chris Ballew (Caspar Babypants’ alter ego) is also well known as the singer of The Presidents of the United States of America. How does someone transform from mega rock star to children’s songwriter? In 2002, Ballew lent his talents to “PEPS Sing A Long,” an album of traditional children’s songs supporting the nonprofit Program for Early Parent Support. Later, he was inspired by the work of his wife (collage artist Kate Endle) to make music that “sounded like her art looked”. Ballew began writing original songs; his first album “HERE I AM!” was released in 2009 and he began performing as Caspar Babypants the same year. Since then, he manages his own label and produces and masters his albums himself. Ballew describes his show: “Caspar Babypants sings songs for parents and kids ages 0-6 with a catchy simple sing along good time folk acoustic country rock and roll feel that will make you smile and dance at the same time.” He takes great care to ensure that the music is wonderful, but also that noise levels are appropriate for very small children and babies.

Free! Bring your own chair/blanket. The weather‘s supposed to get better by then, too. (Walnut/Lander)

PROUD & NASTY: Live music at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm-midnight. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)