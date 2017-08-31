West Seattle, Washington

01 Friday

60℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen 4-bicycle rack; another bike dumped – but locked

August 31, 2017 11:33 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN BIKE RACK: From Peter:

On Tuesday, August 29th between 1:35-2:50 pm, while parked in the West Seattle LA Fitness parking garage, our hitch-mounted 4-bike rack was stolen off the back of our car. We had a locking hitch-pin on it, but the thief must have broken it off somehow! The rack is a Yakima HoldUp +2 bike extension, allowing it to hold 4 bikes.

There were specific issues with this rack that would allow us to identify it if found. It’s not a small rack, so should be fairly easy to identify if it turns up!

DUMPED BICYCLE: This one was reported by Lisa in Fauntlee Hills:

Wondering if anybody know anything about this bike?

This bike is locked up on my property.

It showed up Tuesday, weirdly stuffed in my tree and LOCKED to the fence.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen 4-bicycle rack; another bike dumped - but locked"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann