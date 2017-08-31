WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen 4-bicycle rack; another bike dumped – but locked

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN BIKE RACK: From Peter:

On Tuesday, August 29th between 1:35-2:50 pm, while parked in the West Seattle LA Fitness parking garage, our hitch-mounted 4-bike rack was stolen off the back of our car. We had a locking hitch-pin on it, but the thief must have broken it off somehow! The rack is a Yakima HoldUp +2 bike extension, allowing it to hold 4 bikes.

There were specific issues with this rack that would allow us to identify it if found. It’s not a small rack, so should be fairly easy to identify if it turns up!