WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen 4-bicycle rack; another bike dumped – but locked

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
STOLEN BIKE RACK: From Peter:
On Tuesday, August 29th between 1:35-2:50 pm, while parked in the West Seattle LA Fitness parking garage, our hitch-mounted 4-bike rack was stolen off the back of our car. We had a locking hitch-pin on it, but the thief must have broken it off somehow! The rack is a Yakima HoldUp +2 bike extension, allowing it to hold 4 bikes.
There were specific issues with this rack that would allow us to identify it if found. It’s not a small rack, so should be fairly easy to identify if it turns up!
DUMPED BICYCLE: This one was reported by Lisa in Fauntlee Hills:
Wondering if anybody know anything about this bike?
This bike is locked up on my property.
It showed up Tuesday, weirdly stuffed in my tree and LOCKED to the fence.
| 0 COMMENTS