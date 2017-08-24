JUNCTION HARVEST FESTIVAL 2017: Seeking Chili Cookoff competitors!

(WSB photo: 2016 Harvest Festival Chili Cookoff competitors)

A little over two months until this year’s West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival (co-sponsored by WSB), and the menu of competitors in the Chili Cookoff is already filling up! Five spots remain as of the announcement sent this afternoon by Lora Swift of the West Seattle Junction Association:

The Junction Association is sponsoring a fundraiser for the West Seattle Food Bank at our 6th Annual Harvest Festival on Sunday, October 29th.

Our neighborhood restaurants will bring their best pot of chili and compete for bragging rights of Best Chili at Harvest Festival – 2017. It’s free for restaurants or caterers to enter.

The West Seattle public will vote by buying a flight of chili and choosing their favorite!

100% of the donations collected will go to the West Seattle Food Bank to help our community.

Some logistics and rules to enter. Participants must:

*Be a West Seattle business or caterer.

*Bring three gallons of hot chili made in a commercial kitchen in a commercial container.

*Provide a chili server who has a current Food Handlers Card.

*Be ready to serve at 11am! With 3 gallons of chili, we’ll be able to serve about 150 flights and the competition will probably be done by 1pm.

We’ll provide everything else: tasting spoons, trays, napkins, individual chili containers, voting forms, warmers (thanks, Jack Miller).

To register … complete the Harvest Festival registration form.

Deadline Friday, October 6th – HURRY, though, we only have five spots remaining!