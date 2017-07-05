West Seattle Wednesday: Post-holiday highlights



(Garlic tops @ Westcrest Park P-Patch – photographed by Ben Harris)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more of what’s going on today/tonight/beyond):

AVALON SUBSTATION @ LANDMARKS BOARD: As announced in May, the city Landmarks Board will consider the former Avalon Substation building at its City Hall meeting today, 3:30 pm. The review is part of the process through which Seattle City Light is seeking to demolish the building as part of a site cleanup. Public comment welcome. (600 4th Avenue)

WEST SEATTLE LITTLE LEAGUE TEAM IN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: From Kathy Powers:

The WSLL 10/11 year old All Star team has made it to the District 7 championship game!

Come cheer them on (tonight) at Pacwest in SeaTac. Game time is 6 pm. Wear your red to support the team. See you there!

(14653 16th Ave S, SeaTac)

DANCE! 6-8 pm, monthly evening Dance Time with Lauren Petrie at the Senior Center of West Seattle. Details here. (4217 SW Oregon)

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT COUNCIL: As previewed on Tuesday, the SWDC **does** have a July meeting, and all are welcome. Topics include the Port, paving, and noise. 6:30 pm at the Sisson Building/Senior Center. (4217 SW Oregon)

JIM PAGE: Singer-songwriter performing at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

PISTOL SISTERS AND MANNEQUIN BBQ: Performing at 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

Plus … our daily aquatics check:

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK: Open today – Lincoln Park wading pool, until 8 pm; Highland Park spraypark, until 8 pm; Hiawatha wading pool, noon-6:30 pm; EC Hughes wading pool, noon-7 pm. (Addresses are here)

And an advance alert:

COLMAN POOL CLOSURES … While the outdoor saltwater pool on the shore at Lincoln Park is open **today** as regularly scheduled, it will be closed to the public the next three days for swim meets, July 6-8 (also July 14-15).