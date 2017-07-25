West Seattle Tuesday: Timothy Brock @ Admiral mural benefit; last look @ City Council candidates; more

Thanks to Dan Ciske for the view of the waxing crescent moon in last night’s sunset. Along with sunset-watching, here’s what else you can do in the hours ahead:

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Lincoln Park wading pool and Highland Park spraypark are both open 11 am-8 pm; Delridge wading pool is open noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

NEW CRAFTING GATHERING: Drop into Highland Park Improvement Club 11 am-1 pm for a new crafting group – described in our calendar listing. Free, open to all, children welcome. (1116 SW Holden)

LOW-LOW TIDE, WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: One more round of beach-exploration information at Constellation and Lincoln parks, 11:30 am-2:30 pm. Low-low tide is -2.1 feet at 12:55 pm.

DINE OUT FOR HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY: The HPE playground project will benefit from part of the proceeds at Mioposto in Admiral, 4-10 pm, including takeout as well as dine-in. (2139 California SW)

LITTLE CRITTERS: Kids are welcome to a two-part event at Delridge Library, 6:30 pm, with puppets and real-life critters – explained in our calendar listing. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

TIMOTHY BROCK AND MUSIC OF THE SILENT GIANTS: 6:45 pm at The Admiral Theater, a night of entertainment and enlightenment, raising money to restore its 1942 murals, featuring Timothy Brock, who grew up in West Seattle and went on a one-of-a-kind career as a composer and conductor who specializes in scores for silent films. First, you’ll see and hear him talk with West Seattle’s Dave Beck, and as the Southwest Seattle Historical Society explains:

Interspersed will be stills and clips from silent films that Brock has scored. Following an intermission, Brock will introduce the screening of the Chaplin feature “Modern Times,” for which Brock has restored and re-recorded the original 1936 Chaplin score. As a bonus, two Chaplin items donated and personally inscribed by Brock — his score to the short “A Night in the Show” and a BluRay/DVD of the feature-length “The Gold Rush” (1925) that includes a Brock featurette — will be auctioned. Tickets are $20, and proceeds will go to the Historic Admiral Theater mural restoration led by our historical society. A VIP opportunity, to attend the presentation and visit one-on-one for an hour with Brock and Beck beforehand, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the theater. VIP tickets are $100.

Buy yours in advance – don’t run the risk it’ll sell out before you get there – go here now. (2343 California SW)

CANDIDATES’ FORUM: 7 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club, hear from a dozen of the 15 candidates in the running for the citywide City Council positions (8 and 9), organized by the Delridge Neighborhoods District Council, as previewed here again last night. (1116 SW Holden)

METROPOLITAN MARKET CLOSING EARLY: Late-night shoppers take note, signage at the store -usually open 24/7 – says it’ll be closed 10 pm tonight to 5 am tomorrow for installation of new card/chip readers. (41st/Admiral)

