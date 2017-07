Thanks to Peter for the photo and tip: Demolition of the three 1940s-built duplexes on the northeast corner of 61st/Admiral in Alki is under way. We first reported last October on the plan to replace them with 12 three-story rowhouse units, eight facing 61st and the other four facing Admiral. The Alki Parking Overlay requires one and a half offstreet-parking spaces per unit, so there will be 18 spaces, accessible from the alley to the east.