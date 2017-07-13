WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary, and pursuit, on video; tools stolen from job site

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports tonight:

BURGLARY, GETAWAY, CHASE ON VIDEO: Above is a screenshot from video recorded at Brandon‘s house as burglars were making their getaway Wednesday morning in the 3700 block of SW Thistle. While he also shared a video link from the burglary itself, the getaway is most dramatic – here’s the clip (not embeddable): The getaway starts with a vehicle showing up about :40 in; then watch the upper right for a passing vehicle whose driver backed up at 1:02 and pursued the fleeing burglars. Brandon says, “We’re lucky to have had the lady in the van give chase and then come back to wait at our house for the police; thank you, kind stranger, we truly appreciate your bravery”

As for the break-in itself, Brandon describes:

At around 2:45 am on Wednesday morning, the burglars saw that we were not home and stole our mail. They came back at 7:30 am to check if we were home, and upon seeing that their knocks on the front door go unanswered, the four of them broke into our home. Fortunately, the alarm system did its job and the criminals were only in our home for around 3 minutes. … Based on the coordination and dress, it looks like they had this burglary planned out. The vehicle they used (red Toyota Sienna) was stolen. After they left our house, a brave neighbor gave chase. They sprayed a fire extinguisher out of the car to try to shake her and managed to get away. The vehicle was later found abandoned with items from other burglaries in it.

Here’s the burglary video: As Brandon describes it – “Guy comes up from basement to open door for an accomplice (0:04), another guy enters side door (0:34) then leaves out side door (1:03).” Two more screenshots:

Brandon says that none of the items from their burglary have been found. If you have any information, the SPD incident number is 2017-252976.

One more reader report:

TOOLS STOLEN FROM JOB SITE:

At approximately 8:30 PM on Tuesday night, 2 men between the ages of 25 to 35 years old, Asian or Pacific Islander, driving a late-model black Mercedes sedan, were seen coming out of the residential job site next-door to our house on 4th Ave., Southwest below Westcrest Park. My husband yelled at them and they ran with their hands full of things and jumped in the car and sped away. License plate begins with BC. Luckily they didn’t get too much because we don’t keep anything on the site. But, they stole a red Sawzall box, heavy duty Bosch construction site boombox/radio, and some other small items, and maybe other things we just haven’t noticed yet. Have you seen these guys?

They didn’t get the full license plate number, unfortunately.