COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks until West Seattle Outdoor Movies’ 2017 series begins!

Two weeks from tonight, right about now, it’ll be showtime on the big screen in the festival street outside the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor), as this year’s WS Outdoor Movies series begins. Above is the trailer for this year’s first movie, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” As first published here in May, here’s this year’s full lineup, six consecutive Saturday night:

July 22 – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” July 29 – “The LEGO Batman Movie” August 5 – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” August 12 – “Finding Dory” August 19 – “Queen of Katwe” August 26 – “Beauty and the Beast” (2017)

The films start at dusk, which means the time varies, a little earlier week to week. You’re welcome to arrive earlier for concessions, mingling, bring-your-own picnics, food trucks, Y-coordinated kids’ activities, etc. Admission is free, but if you bring $, you can get in on raffles raising money for local nonprofits, too. WSB is proud to be a co-sponsor again this year; see you at the movies!