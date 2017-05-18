West Seattle, Washington

30 Tuesday

CRIME WATCH: Suspect identified in White Center murder of James Little – can you help find him?

May 18, 2017 6:54 pm
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | White Center

Can you help find a suspected killer? The King County Sheriff’s Office has just identified a suspect in the May 7th murder of James Little in White Center, and released his photo:

A Murder 1 warrant has been issued for Billy D. Williams, 30, of Oregon, for the May 7th murder of Seattle resident James Little, 30.

Little was attending a birthday party at a bar in the 9800 block of 16 Ave SW when a group of women got into a fight. The fight ended up outside and the women eventually separated.

Little approached a group of people across the street when Williams, who was in the group, pulled a gun and shot him in the head, killing him.

Detectives have not released a motive for the shooting but said Williams has ties to Albany, Oregon and Seattle. Williams is described as a black man, 30, 5’8”, medium build.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Williams you can call 911 or you may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

6 Replies to "CRIME WATCH: Suspect identified in White Center murder of James Little - can you help find him?"

  • Nick May 18, 2017 (10:59 pm)
    So… a hit, then?

    • WSB May 18, 2017 (11:37 pm)
      I haven’t found charging papers yet – nothing available in the system and couldn’t ask prosecutors since this came out after their office closed for the day – and KCSO did not mention a motive. Will be checking again tomorrow.

  • Think May 19, 2017 (10:54 am)
    Doesn’t sound like what I understand a “hit” to be, if victim was approaching a group in the aftermath of an altercation. 

  • C May 19, 2017 (11:48 am)
    Wow! I remember that guy from gatewood elementary school 20 years ago.

  • T May 30, 2017 (12:28 pm)
    Has he been caught yet?

    • WSB May 30, 2017 (12:36 pm)
      I’m pretty sure KCSO will announce when he is. But just in case they don’t, I’ve been checking the King County Jail Register, and as of a moment ago, he’s not there.

