CRIME WATCH: Suspect identified in White Center murder of James Little – can you help find him?

Can you help find a suspected killer? The King County Sheriff’s Office has just identified a suspect in the May 7th murder of James Little in White Center, and released his photo:

A Murder 1 warrant has been issued for Billy D. Williams, 30, of Oregon, for the May 7th murder of Seattle resident James Little, 30.

Little was attending a birthday party at a bar in the 9800 block of 16 Ave SW when a group of women got into a fight. The fight ended up outside and the women eventually separated.

Little approached a group of people across the street when Williams, who was in the group, pulled a gun and shot him in the head, killing him.

Detectives have not released a motive for the shooting but said Williams has ties to Albany, Oregon and Seattle. Williams is described as a black man, 30, 5’8”, medium build.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Williams you can call 911 or you may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).