FOLLOWUP: Seattle City Light work on Myers Way, as part of encampment-expansion preps

If you’ve driven Myers Way today, you probably noticed the Seattle City Light crews working on the east side of the road. It’s part of preparations for the expansion of Camp Second Chance on the west side of Myers, now that it’s a city-authorized encampment. Last Friday night, the city’s homelessness director George Scarola sent a round of updates related to the CSC authorization/expansion, and it included word of the City Light work as part of commitments made to the community:

… *Seattle City Light will install street lighting on the east side of Myers Way from Olson Place to the King County border starting Monday, March 13. *The City engaged an environmental firm to do surface soil testing, and the results show safe levels of contaminants in surface soil. *The City installed a perimeter fence to delineate the site and protect the wetlands. *Seattle Police Department (SPD) has cited and towed several RVs parked along Myers Way. …

The need for more lighting on Myers Way was brought up at February’s community meeting by Highland Park Action Committee chair Gunner Scott. Scarola’s update promised a third community meeting soon, and also said that new campers would be accepted at CSC as soon as this Thursday. Applications are also being accepted for the Community Advisory Committee promised as part of the encampment’s presence; here’s the application, if you’re interested. The camp is now formally authorized for one year of operations, with a potential to renew for a second year.