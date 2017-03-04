CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Reader spots stolen car

When Kristin e-mailed about the theft of her in-laws’ car from outside her house in Fauntleroy, she wasn’t very hopeful it would be found. But it was, about 3 1/2 miles away, thanks to WSB reader Susie, who e-mailed to say, “I stopped by my boyfriend’s house today (4000 block of 32nd Ave SW) and noticed Kristin’s family’s stolen red 1998 Honda CRV parked out front. We notified police and Kristin; SPD showed up minutes ago. … Appeared to be a large amount of stolen mail and other belongings in the vehicle and they had obviously gone though the open glove box. … Did not appear to be any damage to the doors, windows, or ignition so maybe there’s a silver lining.”