West Seattle, Washington

05 Sunday

40℉

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Reader spots stolen car

March 4, 2017 7:46 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

When Kristin e-mailed about the theft of her in-laws’ car from outside her house in Fauntleroy, she wasn’t very hopeful it would be found. But it was, about 3 1/2 miles away, thanks to WSB reader Susie, who e-mailed to say, “I stopped by my boyfriend’s house today (4000 block of 32nd Ave SW) and noticed Kristin’s family’s stolen red 1998 Honda CRV parked out front. We notified police and Kristin; SPD showed up minutes ago. … Appeared to be a large amount of stolen mail and other belongings in the vehicle and they had obviously gone though the open glove box. … Did not appear to be any damage to the doors, windows, or ignition so maybe there’s a silver lining.”

Share This

3 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Reader spots stolen car"

  • WSobserver March 4, 2017 (8:41 pm)
    Reply

    Great work, neighbor! Thank you.

  • momof3boys March 4, 2017 (8:58 pm)
    Reply

    Way to go Susie!

  • kas March 4, 2017 (9:05 pm)
    Reply

    YES!  The car is now safely parked in my driveway (blocked in by my husband’s diesel pickup – it’s not going anywhere now)!  The battery was dead, but after a quick jump seemed to run fine.  Will get a better look tomorrow when it’s light.  Sorted through the mass of junk mail in back seat, and there was mail from 16 different addresses – including the box it was parked in front of!  Addresses range from 10000 to 10400 blocks of California, 4300 block of SW Cambridge, and 4300 block of SW Concord.  Thank you SO MUCH to Susie and Brad for calling me today.  My in-laws are beyond happy and surprised it was found, and not trashed. And thank you WSB!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann