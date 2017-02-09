West Seattle Thursday: Art Walk, school open houses, more!



(2nd day in a row with a hummingbird pic, but it’s some brightness on a gray day. Male Anna’s Hummingbird that was in a “face-off” with a Bewick’s Wren, per photographer Mark Wangerin)

We start with one more reminder of one lingering effect of the Sunday/Monday snow:

TRASH/RECYCLING REMINDER: If you missed the stories we’ve published about this already, one more reminder that Seattle Public Utilities is continuing to run one day behind all week (except for the customers missed Monday who will have double pickup next Monday) – here’s the latest information.

Now, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TODDLER HEART HOP: For kids “0-5,” 10 am-noon at High Point Community Center. $5. (6920 34th SW)

‘THE AGE OF LOVE’: 2 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, free screening of “a documentary that follows the adventures of 30 seniors who sign up for a first-of-its-kind Speed Dating event exclusively for 70- to 90-year-olds. (4217 SW Oregon)

FEBRUARY ART WALK: 6-9 pm at venues around West Seattle. Here’s the venue list/map for this quarter:

During WSAW, stop by Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) for wine and chocolate pairings plus painter Lindsay Peyton. (5910 California SW) … (added) Other spotlights are on the WSAW website, here.

LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8 OPEN HOUSE: Two sessions tonight at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – elementary families 6-7 pm, middle-school families 7:30-8:30 pm. (5950 Delridge Way SW)

DENNY IMS OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 tonight, prospective families are invited to visit Denny International Middle School. (2601 SW Kenyon)

BOOK-IT STUDENT PERFORMANCES AT SEALTH: 7 pm in the Chief Sealth International High School auditorium:

All families and community members are invited to attend the 16th annual Book-It Page to Stage Residency … Freshmen in Mr. Azinger’s 9th grade classes will have spent 4 and a half weeks working with a teaching artist to stage and adapt student-written poems. After a week of on-your-feet, skills-based instruction, students work in groups to stage and adapt poems written by 9th graders from Ms. Griffin’s classes. Our students have truly grown as collaborators and thinkers as the initial reticence to work in groups was quickly replaced by a thoughtful exchange of ideas. The empathy and compassion that students show is delightful, even more so in that they are so focused on successfully presenting their adaptation of the poem. Please come enjoy the result of their hard work and growth.

(2600 SW Thistle)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: … At 7:30 pm at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle), the West Seattle High School boys play Rainier Beach … Meantime, also at 7:30 pm, the Chief Sealth boys play Cleveland HS at Garfield HS (400 23rd).

SHOREWOOD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 7 pm open house tonight is for prospective middle schoolers and their families. (10300 28th SW)

THERE’S MUCH MORE on our complete-calendar page, for today, tonight, and beyond!