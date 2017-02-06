West Seattle, Washington

35℉

WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Monday midday coverage

February 6, 2017 10:53 am
(QUICK LINKS: School closures hereMetro bus info here … SDOT ‘where plowed’ etc. map here … More traffic cams/links are here … Seattle Public Utilities solid-waste collection will be delayed a day all week … Library branches closed … Earlier coverage here)

10:53 AM: Picking up from our first round of Monday snow-related updates, we’re launching midday coverage, right in the midst of another snow shower. Above, Tami sent the photo from 48th SW uphill (northeast) of Lowman Beach, where a tree is blocking the road.

Elsewhere, wires are down on some roads, and not always easy to see in the snow, so please be careful if you have to go out. Ferries are back on schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route, per WSF. 1,400+ are still without power in eastern West Seattle. More to come!

  • Harvey February 6, 2017 (11:20 am)
    There’s a Comcast outage at least in Highland Park. I’m trying to see if they give estimates on restoring service, but no info yet.

