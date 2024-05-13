YOU CAN HELP: ‘Essential supplies’ needed at West Seattle’s only shelter

If you can help, Keith Hughes at Westside Neighbors Shelter – which continues to operate year-round, entirely donation- and volunteer-powered – sent this list of donations that would be useful right now:
Here is a list of some essential supplies that we are running very short on.
Top Ramen packages
Cup-O-Noodles
Coffee Mate Creamer
Pancake syrup
8 oz paper cups (cold cups)
12 oz hot cups (without lids)
mens size large boxers and T-shirts
Thank you so much for continuing to supports our efforts to help the homeless in WS.
The center is at 3618 SW Alaska, co-housed with West Seattle Veteran Center and American Legion Post 160.
