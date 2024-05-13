YOU CAN HELP: ‘Essential supplies’ needed at West Seattle’s only shelter

(WSB file photo)

If you can help, Keith Hughes at Westside Neighbors Shelter – which continues to operate year-round, entirely donation- and volunteer-powered – sent this list of donations that would be useful right now:

Here is a list of some essential supplies that we are running very short on. Top Ramen packages

Cup-O-Noodles

Coffee Mate Creamer

Pancake syrup 8 oz paper cups (cold cups)

12 oz hot cups (without lids)

mens size large boxers and T-shirts Thank you so much for continuing to supports our efforts to help the homeless in WS.

The center is at 3618 SW Alaska, co-housed with West Seattle Veteran Center and American Legion Post 160.