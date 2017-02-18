West Seattle, Washington

18 Saturday

45℉

West Seattle development: 24 microstudios for 4807 41st SW

February 18, 2017 11:58 am
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Development | West Seattle housing | West Seattle news

South-end redevelopment continues in The Junction. In the city’s online files, an early-stage plan has just been filed for 24 microstudios in a building that would replace a 70-year-old duplex (county assessor photo at right) at 4807 41st SW, next to townhouses that were built last decade at 41st/Edmunds. They are officially described as SEDUs (small efficiency dwelling units, the city’s name for what used to be more commonly known as microhousing), 320 square feet each. The plan doesn’t mention the height, but the site is zoned Lowrise 2, which maxes out at 35′. This project is expected to go through the city’s Streamlined Design Review process, which means no public meeting, but an opportunity for public comment.

Share This

7 Replies to "West Seattle development: 24 microstudios for 4807 41st SW"

  • Mark Schletty February 18, 2017 (12:57 pm)
    Reply

    Two units being replaced by 24 units, presumedly with no parking as are the other microhousing units. When will the city leaders wake up and face reality. West Seattle is already way over developed for its infrastructure. West Seattle simply cannot absorb any more units until there is a much better ingress/egress system in place. Stop issuing permits for large unit number buildings now.

  • old timer February 18, 2017 (2:10 pm)
    Reply

    The strange thing is that all the “new” buildings still have “for rent/lease” signs on them.

    When the inevitable bust comes to boomtown, what will they do, what will they do?

    • Erithan February 18, 2017 (3:15 pm)
      Reply

      I’ve met people who are new here and they’re always in “sticker shock”(food a lot), I recall them bring glad it was a temp placement.

      for those of us living close i think we really see how many units are vacant…still or constantly changing tenants.

      People keep taking about growth, but isn’t it all projected growth? As in a possible future population?


      if things are going so well, why are we seeing tear downs/builds only to see them vacant as well?  So many people need housing, but can’t afford anything, so much of seattles identity is dying. (Displaced artists is just one example, our greenery scrapped for shrubs).


      Sorry little ranty, frustrating, and annoying they keep pushing shoeboxes to boot….

  • flimflam February 18, 2017 (2:11 pm)
    Reply

    it so funny that this junk is being trotted out as “affordable housing” – probably about $1000 for a prison cell-like dorm? our infrastructure needs major improvements to deal with all of this growth that has been happening, let alone what is to come.

  • Gatewood Neighbor February 18, 2017 (2:30 pm)
    Reply

    Oh, Heeeell noooo

  • nw February 18, 2017 (2:36 pm)
    Reply

    There is much property within a quarter-mile of this property underdeveloped ,I am not in favor of what is happening to the neighborhood I grew up in being realistic is all there is some much more of this to come. 

  • John Parker Woods February 18, 2017 (2:59 pm)
    Reply

    The best way to fight homelessness is to build homes. I live with my mom because I can’t afford an apartment or condo. I never drive a car and would like a place to live. I bet, giving all the people facing the economic problem of living and working in a city that they can not afford, would benefit from micro condos that are just big enough for themselves and their stuff.  Building micro condos makes much more sense than tent cities. Please support housing for the people who push your carts and bag your groceries.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann