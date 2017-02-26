FOLLOWUP: What’s ahead as Metropolitan Market Admiral remodel resumes



(WSB photo: Store director Paul Marth, CEO Todd Korman, COO Ron Megahan at left in background with attendees)

As the Admiral Metropolitan Market (41st/42nd/Admiral Way; WSB sponsor) gets ready to resume and complete its remodeling project, we published its open letter to the community last weekend, with an invitation to a gathering at the store. We covered that event on Thursday night; here are the toplines:

CEO Todd Korman told the 20+ who gathered that the made-to-order salads and pasta will be brought back – they’ve received a lot of comments about that. They’ve also heard from customers about the bread section; it was moved to address pre-remodel concerns, but the current location has drawn concerns too, so they’re looking into it.

In April, they’ll overhaul the meat and fish area, where the cases are more than 20 years old. Larger new ones will enable a larger selection. Air-flow concerns will be addressed – the west-side doors have been getting activated by people standing in the relocated coffee area’s line, and that’ll be fixed. The floral area on the east side of the store, also set for work in April, will be enclosed. And there’s still work to come in the upstairs housewares area, to enable more seating for people who want to linger with coffee and/or food.

The work is expected to be complete by June. If you have specific questions in the meantime, you’re encouraged to talk with the staff at the store, or call 206-937-0551.