West Seattle Sunday: From Frisbee to history to hounds …



(Sanderlings, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Options for your Sunday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE ULTIMATE FAMILY FRISBEE: Bring your disc and play! 10 am at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point. (34th SW/SW Myrtle)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, fresh food and beverages in the street in The Junction. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

GREYHOUND MEET AND GREET: 11 am-1 pm at Mud Bay in The Admiral District, come meet the gentle souls of Greyhound Pets Inc. (2611 California SW)

JAMTIME: Bluegrass and old-timey music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 1-4 pm. (5612 California SW)

SOUTHWEST STORIES: As previewed here on Saturday, this month’s Southwest Seattle Historical Society/Seattle Public Library presentation will show you how to uncover the history of your house – or any other house that interests you – with King County archivist Greg Lange. As always, it’s free! 2 pm at Southwest Library. (35th SW/SW Henderson)

TRIPLE BILL: Pete + the Stray Dogs, Welcome Stranger, Emily McVicker at Parliament Tavern, 8-11 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)