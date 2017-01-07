7 possibilities for your West Seattle Monday



(Killdeer, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Welcome to a new week! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, highlights of what’s happening today/tonight:

HIGH POINT LIBRARY REOPENS: After a five-week closure, at 1 pm, the doors (and book drop) will be open again at renovated High Point Library, as previewed here again last night. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

WEST SEATTLE PRESCHOOL FAIR: 5:30-7:30 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, as previewed here. (3050 California SW)

PHYSICAL-THERAPY NIGHT: 5:30-7 pm, stop by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) for a free injury assessment by Biojunction Sports Therapy – details in our calendar listing. (2743 California SW)

GATEWOOD PTA TALKS PUBLIC-SCHOOL FUNDING: 6:30 pm at the Gatewood Elementary cafeteria, as previewed here last night. All welcome. (4320 SW Myrtle)

WEST SEATTLE BOOSTER CLUB: At WSHS tonight, this group supporting the school’s athletic programs and students has its next meeting, 7 pm. (3000 California SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUPS: Two local library branches have their monthly book groups tonight, both at 6:45 pm. At Southwest (35th/Henderson), “Boys in the Boat” by Daniel Brown is this month’s book; at West Seattle (2306 42nd SW), “The Other Language” by Francesca Marciano is this month’s book.

EVEN MORE for today/tonight … on our complete-calendar page.