WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS EVE: Last-minute shopping; restaurants that are open; church services; plus wrapping, helping, more…

Thanks to Karyn Sherburne for the photo from somewhere in Lincoln Park (where, by the way, Thomas e-mailed to report hearing a pack of coyotes early today, so if you’re walking your dog, keep it close). Here’s what you need to know about the festive day/night ahead …

WHERE YOU CAN SHOP TODAY: We’ve added more local indie businesses where you can do your last-minute gift shopping – see the list here. (Grocery-store closing times are in the Holiday Guide.)

WHERE YOU CAN DINE TODAY: Here’s our list of restaurants (and coffee shops with more than pastries) open Christmas Eve and/or Day.

CHRISTMAS EVE/DAY CHURCH SERVICES: The full list is in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide.

CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOWS: They too are in the Holiday Guide, including lights set to music!

And this isn’t just Christmas Eve:

HANUKKAH: Tonight is also the first of the eight nights of Hanukkah. No local services that we have heard of; Kol HaNeshamah has an event next Wednesday.

Also from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE ULTIMATE FAMILY FRISBEE: “See you all at Walt Hundley Field at 9 am this morning. And bring elf/Santa/festive hats. Also bring red shirts and green shirts if you have them.” (34th SW/SW Myrtle)

SANTA AT ENDOLYNE JOE’S: Going to Endolyne Joe’s (WSB sponsor) for breakfast? We hear Santa’s taking a break from his last-minute preps to stop in, 9 am-11 am “ish.” (9261 45th SW)

FREE FOOD: “Taquitos Feliz taco truck will be giving out free food on December 24th from 11-4. Please stop by and get some tacos. We are located at 7427 Fauntleroy Way SW in West Seattle across from Lincoln Park. Happy Holidays from all of us at Taquitos Feliz.”

HELP PREP FOR FREE CHRISTMAS DINNER: The Christmas People say volunteers are welcome 9 am-4 pm – along with homemade-cookie dropoffs – at Alki Masonic Center in preparation for tomorrow’s free Christmas dinner. (4736 40th SW)

GIFT-WRAPPING FUNDRAISER: Need some help wrapping?

Wrap It Up! With Furry Faces Foundation!

Beveridge Place Pub, 12 pm – 6 pm Have your Christmas gifts wrapped while watching the Seahawks game! The elves of Furry Faces Foundation are looking forward to wrapping your gifts in splendor and uniqueness! We have gift wrap, bows, tape, ribbon, garland, pine cones, pipe cleaners, name tags, and more! It’s up to you how much you would like to donate for the gift wrapping with 100% of the proceeds going directly to helping animals. Please note the Beveridge Place Pub is 21+ and over

(6413 California SW)

Have a great day/night! WSB really is 24/7/365 so if there’s breaking news today/tomorrow/beyond, we appreciate the tips as always, 206-293-6302, text or voice.