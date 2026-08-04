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WHALES: Orcas headed this way, southbound

August 4, 2026 10:59 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | Whales

A large group of transient orcas is passing through the Bainbridge ferry lanes, southbound, reports Kersti Muul, which means they’ll be in view off West Seattle before long if they don’t change direction.

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1 Reply to "WHALES: Orcas headed this way, southbound"

  • Gary Jones August 4, 2026 (11:19 am)
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    Three orcas heading south now just west of Alki Point close to eastern side of sound.

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