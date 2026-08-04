WHALES: Orcas headed this way, southbound

A large group of transient orcas is passing through the Bainbridge ferry lanes, southbound, reports Kersti Muul, which means they’ll be in view off West Seattle before long if they don’t change direction.
West Seattle, Washington
04 Tuesday
A large group of transient orcas is passing through the Bainbridge ferry lanes, southbound, reports Kersti Muul, which means they’ll be in view off West Seattle before long if they don’t change direction.
Three orcas heading south now just west of Alki Point close to eastern side of sound.
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