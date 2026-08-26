If you’re ready to ‘Write YOUR Story’ – these workshops are for you!

Even in the age of AI, being able to do your own writing is priceless.So work on it! This time around, “Write YOUR Story” has workshop series for both kids and adults – here’s the announcement:

Write YOUR Story is back and enrollment is open now for the popular children’s workshop and a new adult version!’]

jdouthwa.wixsite.com/writeyourstory1

CHILDREN’S WORKSHOP: Sundays, 4-5 pm, in the activity room of the Curious Kidstuff toy store in the West Seattle Junction. Twelve sessions, from 9/27/26 to 12/13/26. Free for participating children, ages 7 to 12. Theme: “Fears, Real and Imaginary.” To enroll, email the teacher at: juliawsea@gmail.com.

ADULTS’ WORKSHOP: Thursdays, 5-6 pm, at South Seattle College, from 10/1/26 to 12/3/26. Nine sessions. Priced as low as possible: $89. Theme: “Search and Find”. To enroll: southseattle.edu/continuing-education/classes