FOLLOWUP: Half-billion-dollar library levy finalized for your primary-election vote

By Macey Wurm

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

The Seattle City Council has voted to put the Seattle Public Library levy renewal/expansion on the August ballot. (Document links are on their weekly agenda.)

If approved by voters, the new levy would kick in after expiration of the 2019 property tax levy, which allocated $219.1 million to maintain and enhance library services over the last seven years.

Up until last Wednesday at the Select Committee on the Library Levy meeting, the levy as proposed by Mayor Katie Wilson sat at $410 million. As we reported, councilmembers opted to add almost $70 million, which brought this 2026 levy up from what was already an almost 50 percent face-value increase from 2019.

While councilmembers ultimately voted 8-0 to move the bill forward, they expressed an array of sentiments.

Councilmember Maritza Rivera, who chaired the levy committee, said she did not support the amendments increasing the levy’s cost because it would “diminish our ability to address other city needs as well as it contributes to our city’s affordability problem,” but she did ultimately vote to pass the bill out of the select committee. “Of course we need to fund our libraries, but this is simply more than I think was needed when there are other pressing issues at the moment.”

Immediately following, councilmembers Dionne Foster and Alexis Mercedes Rinck took a slightly different approach, focusing more on the essentiality of libraries and a justification for the added funds the levy will bring in if voters pass it.

“Part of the reason that this levy is larger is also because it takes into account cuts that the library has absorbed over the last several years.” Foster said. She went on to add that she voted to increase the levy in order to incorporate HVAC systems, English for Speakers of Other Languages classes, and other retrofits as some examples.

Other councilmembers including Dan Strauss echoed each other’s comments about a flawed state tax code contributing to increased “workaround to allow our levies to provide operating costs instead of simply capital costs.”

District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka concurred, adding that there needs to be change at the state level so that the city isn’t forced to ask voters for these things which have “non- trivial impacts on affordability.”

Despite those concerns, the attitude toward the levy was overarchingly positive among the council.

Before the final vote, Rivera concluded by urging for transparency as to what councilmembers are asking of voters. She went on to say that this includes an understanding that the library levy may not leave much money for future levy renewals.

“Ultimately, however, it’s up to the voters to decide,” she acknowledged.

Your turn to vote will be this summer, starting when your ballot arrives about three weeks before Primary Election Day on Tuesday, August 4.