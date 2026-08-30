BACK TO SCHOOL: Here’s where classes start Monday, and beyond

We’ve been checking the calendars for local independent and parochial schools, as well as the adjacent districts that draw some students from West Seattle.
Starting tomorrow (Monday, August 31):
Holy Rosary Catholic School
Vashon Island School District
Starting Wednesday, September 2
Westside School (WSB sponsor)
Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor)
Tilden School (WSB sponsor)
Hope Lutheran School
Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School
Starting Thursday, September 3
Highline Public Schools
Starting Tuesday, September 8
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School
Starting Wednesday, September 9
West Seattle Montessori (White Center)
Already started
Summit Atlas Middle/High School
Kennedy Catholic High School (Burien)
As for the Seattle Public Schools situation, we’ll have an update a bit later tonight
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