BACK TO SCHOOL: Here’s where classes start Monday, and beyond

We’ve been checking the calendars for local independent and parochial schools, as well as the adjacent districts that draw some students from West Seattle.

Starting tomorrow (Monday, August 31):

Holy Rosary Catholic School

Vashon Island School District

Starting Wednesday, September 2

Westside School (WSB sponsor)

Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor)

Tilden School (WSB sponsor)

Hope Lutheran School

Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School

Starting Thursday, September 3

Highline Public Schools

Starting Tuesday, September 8

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School

Starting Wednesday, September 9

West Seattle Montessori (White Center)

Already started

Summit Atlas Middle/High School

Kennedy Catholic High School (Burien)

As for the Seattle Public Schools situation, we’ll have an update a bit later tonight