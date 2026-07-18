18 events and notes for your West Seattle Monday

(Juvenile eagles photographed at Lincoln Park by Rainer Klett)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ADMIRAL STARBUCKS CLOSURE: As reported here last week, the coffee shop at 4101 SW Admiral Way is closing for 10 days starting today for what the company told us is “grease trap” work.

SUMMER FOOD DRIVE: Continuing daily at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor) – our story has the list of what is most needed.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 11 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Daily splashing continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), whatever the weather, 11 am-8 pm.

WADING POOLS OPEN: With sunshine and warm weather forecast, West Seattle’s regular Monday wading-pool lineup will be open – noon to 7 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way, upper park near the north lot) and at EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden).

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily operation continues at the outdoor saltwater swimming pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: The weekly 2 pm meeting “preview the week ahead” (and more) IS happening this week – here’s the aenda.

CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION: West Seattle Little League‘s 11U Softball All-Stars, new state champions, will be officially recognized and cheered at 5:45 pm at Bar-S Playfields (64th/Admiral), community welcome.

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUPS: 6:30 pm, weekly group gatherings for people going through grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee. Before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too! $5.

PRACTICE SPEAKING SPANISH: 6:30-8:30 pm, this informal group meets at Future Primitive Brewing in White Center (9832 14th SW), all welcome – just be ready to speak Spanish while participating!

ALKI MEDITATION: Two ways to get contemplative on Monday nights – first, meditation at Alki UCC, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: And there’s – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 3: Three venues offer trivia tonight! 6:30 and 7:30 pm Music Quiz at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), $2 cash to enter … and 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

POOL TOURNAMENT: The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska, entrance on California)

PINBALL TOURNAMENT: Register at 7, play at 7:30, at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Sing your Monday out – karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Massive thanks to everybody who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!