YOU’RE INVITED: Heard of the Chilly Hilly? Join in the ‘Warmy Flatty’ on Alki

You’ve probably heard about the Chilly Hilly bike ride. One of your West Seattle neighbors is inviting you to join in the second annual Warmy Flatty!

Maggie organized it as a way to raise money to fight gastrointestinal cancer, in honor of her mom Janet Osborn, a teacher at Pathfinder K-8 for almost 20 years:

My mom always told my dad that she’d never ride the Chilly Hilly on Bainbridge with him, but she’d be happy to do a Warmy Flatty! Last year we had our inaugural Warmy Flatty and we are looking forward to this year’s event! We ended up raising over $10,000 for gastrointestinal cancer research at Fred Hutch. Join us for the Second Annual Warmy Flatty on Alki on August 22nd. We’ll ride, scoot, walk, or run to raise some money for Fred Hutch and their research into gastrointestinal cancers.

It’s a casual event, starting at 9 am on Saturday, August 22 – no preregistration required, just show up (though Maggie hopes you’ll donate via the fundraising page – even if you’re not going! (If you want to join an email list for updates, though, go here.)