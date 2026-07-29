CANOE JOURNEY: Duwamish Tribe’s departure

(Photos by Oliver Hamlin for WSB)

While dozens of canoe families leave Alki Thursday morning to continue this year’s Tribal Canoe Journey, the Duwamish Tribe‘s canoe family will be heading out from Blake Island on the second day of their journey. As previewed here, they left Don Armeni Boat Ramp on Wednesday afternoon.

15 people were aboard the canoe Kikisoblu as they headed out.

After they took off, the canoe family passed a group of paddle boarders who raised their paddles in the air, “paddles up,” as a sign of peace and respect.

Then after passing Duwamish Head, they headed into open water and out of sight.