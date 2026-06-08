WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Protesting in memory of Marjorie

(Photo courtesy Randy Winn)

6:01 PM: Thanks for the photo. Local activists gathered at 35th/Edmunds this afternoon for a protest that also served as a memorial. They’re carrying the torch lit by Marjorie Prince, who demonstrated at that corner for months – daily, while others joined her weekly for “Mondays with Marjorie” – until her recent death. Ms. Prince’s activism was lifelong, dating back into the ’60s. Her compatriots plan to continue gathering at this corner at 3 pm Mondays TFN.

ADDED 7:10 PM: Randy Winn, who sent the photo, adds these details: