WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Protesting in memory of Marjorie

6:01 PM: Thanks for the photo. Local activists gathered at 35th/Edmunds this afternoon for a protest that also served as a memorial. They’re carrying the torch lit by Marjorie Prince, who demonstrated at that corner for months – daily, while others joined her weekly for “Mondays with Marjorie” – until her recent death. Ms. Prince’s activism was lifelong, dating back into the ’60s. Her compatriots plan to continue gathering at this corner at 3 pm Mondays TFN.
ADDED 7:10 PM: Randy Winn, who sent the photo, adds these details:
More than fifty people gathered this afternoon at 35th & Edmunds to honor and remember Marjorie Price, whose presence has anchored “Mondays With Marjorie” for so long. MJ created a beautiful display inside the little shelter on the corner, laying out a collection of Marjorie’s handmade protest signs along with small memory cards people could take home.
We stood with her signs (and many others) supporting the causes she championed week after week. Someone placed her walker in her usual spot, a quiet reminder of her steadiness and resolve. For an hour, people waved signs, shared stories, and held space together. It was a community showing up the way Marjorie always did.
Some sang (“Give Peace A Chance”), and we all talked about Marjorie and how her example inspires us. As she said, “One person can make a difference, and everyone should try.”
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