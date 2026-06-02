Ready to read more? New book club in West Seattle wants you to be part of its first chapter

West Seattle is clearly a peninsula full of readers. We regularly feature more than half a dozen book clubs in our West Seattle Event Calendar, and new ones pop up periodically – like this one:

The Good Neighborhood Book Club is launching one week from tonight at The Good Society Brewery and Public House (2701 California SW), 6:30-7:30 pm on Tuesday, June 9. The invitation: “Come and talk about:

-What you are reading

-What you love to read

-What you hope to read” and … “Help us pick our first book for the summer!”

For other book-club meetings and West Seattle book-related events, watch our daily event lists published here in the WSB news stream, and this category-specific link in our calendar.