Here’s our list for your West Seattle Monday!

(Weekend photo from Alki, by Bob Burns)

Here’s your Monday list of highlights, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

FERRY FREEBIES: All day long, in onboard galleys, Washington State Ferries’ 75th-anniversary kicks off with free small coffee or popcorn with any purchase.

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily splashing continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 11 am, story time at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW). For families with children up to 5 years old. Free.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm; no public comment but the agenda explains how to watch.

FREE HOMEWORK HELP: Drop-in assistance 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond)

SUMMIT ATLAS GRADUATION: 6 pm ceremony for the Arbor Heights charter middle/high school’s graduating seniors, Highline Performing Arts Center (401 S. 152nd, Burien).

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUPS: 6:30 pm, weekly group gatherings for people experiencing grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee. Before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too! $5.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 3: Three venues offer you the opportunity for trivia tonight! Music Quiz at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 6:30 and 7:30 pm … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) and 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

PINBALL TOURNAMENT: Pinball players can enter Admiral Pub‘s 3-Strike Tournamment starting at 7 pm, with play beginning at 7:30. (2306 California SW)

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players! Enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

ALKI MEDITATION: Monday night meditation at Alki UCC, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night jazz with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: End your Monday with a song (or two) – karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Big thanks to everybody who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!