COUNTDOWN: 1 month until West Seattle Grand Parade, Float Dodger 5K!

(Since it’s all about soccer right now, here’s Highline Premier FC in last year’s Grand Parade)

One month away from two big events on the same day – on Saturday, July 18. The West Seattle Grand Parade starts just before 11 am at California/Lander in the Admiral District and proceeds southbound on California all the way to SW Edmunds at the south end of The Junction. Before the parade, you can run or walk that route in the West Seattle Float Dodger 5K, which starts at 9:30 am (after a free “kids’ dash” at 8:45 am)mm.

(WSB file photo, past Float Dodgers arriving in The Junction)

The parade is presented by the West Seattle Rotary Foundation, and the 5K is organized by West Seattle Runner (both the Rotary and WSR are WSB sponsors) as a fundraiser for the West Seattle Food Bank. To run or walk in the 5K, register here; to watch the parade, just pick a spot along the route!