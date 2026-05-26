THEATER: Outdoor Shakespeare at WSHS! ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ opens tomorrow

No need to wait until summer to see outdoor Shakespeare. West Seattle High School students are about to take over the courtyard with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” starting Wednesday night. Here’s the announcement sent to us with the rehearsal photos you see above and below:

Journey with us to the forests of Athens for a timeless tale as it was originally told: outside, under the rising moon! Senior Nadya Pederson directs WSHS’s adaptation of the whimsical fantasy full of love, adventure, and the foolishness that often accompanies them both. This production will take place in the WSHS courtyard as the sun sets over the school building. Come enjoy the sites of the blooming trees, the flowering bushes, and the glimmer of shimmer of the setting sun off the historic brick facade as you are transported to the forest. You never know what you may find amongst the trees…





Be advised that it can get chilly once the sun goes down; please layer accordingly. Additionally, the seating area will be mostly shaded, but it could be wise to bring a hat or sunglasses just in case.



This is a family friendly show for all ages, and we encourage you to bring your young ones! (Run time ~1 hour) The production will take place May 27, 28, and 29th at 7:30 PM, in the WSHS Courtyard.

Reservations can be made at westsidedramatickets.ludus.com/index.php; tickets are “pay what you will.”