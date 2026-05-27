Roxhill Elementary Move-a-Thon to support outdoor education

(File photo – Roxhill students at NatureBridge in 2022)

With less than a month left until summer break, it’s time for the school year’s final fundraisers. Roxhill Elementary‘s Move-a-Thon is coming up this Friday (May 29), raising money for outdoor education that is no longer covered by state funding. The money that’s raised will pay for Roxhill fifth-graders to go to “outdoor school” at NatureBridge this fall. You can donate per lap that students run, or at a flat rate to help them reach the $15,000 goal; here’s where to go to pledge/donate.