PHOTOS: West Seattle HS-Chief Sealth IHS softball rematch

PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WEST SEATTLE BLOG

As the regular season winds down, Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School faced off in softball for the second time in less than a month. Last night’s final score at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex was similar to the earlier game – a double-digit win for the Wildcats, 26-2. Above is Lillian Zerr, who led WSHS scoring with five RBI on four hits. Below, Maddie Moeller, who got both of Chief Sealth’s RBI on one hit:

The Wildcats also had two players with four RBI each – Molly Lefkowitz and Daeja Piggee (below):

Two WSHS players had three RBI each – Kaila Ignacio and Marina Strange (below):

More photos:

Above, Chief Sealth’s Nyko Herndon; below, West Seattle’s Lucy Malloy:

Below, Chief Sealth’s Zayda Fischer:

Next, West Seattle’s Mackenzie Curry Uzwack:

Next, Chief Sealth’s Dani Thach:

And West Seattle’s Julia Herron:

WSHS is 9-4; Chief Sealth is 8-6. Both teams’ last regular-season games are at 4 pm Monday (May 4), with WSHS vs. Rainier Beach at NCSWAC, and CSIHS vs. Cleveland at Georgetown Playfield.