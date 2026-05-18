Learn about West Seattle musical legend while supporting Admiral’s summer concerts!

He’s a West Seattle-rooted music legend, but you might not know much about Earl Robinson. Here’s your chance to change that, while supporting a summertime concert series. Here’s the announcement from the Admiral Neighborhood Association:

The Admiral Neighborhood Association, in partnership with Far Away Entertainment and the Historic Admiral Theater, is excited to announce a screening of Earl Robinson: Ballad of an American in support of our 17th annual concert series, Admiral Music in the Parks.

You may recognize his face from Desmond Hansen’s signal box artwork on California and Hanford, but do you know his story? An Admiral resident and graduate of West Seattle High School, Earl Robinson’s musical legacy endures through his works Joe Hill, The House I Live In, Ballad for Americans, The Lonesome Train, and Hurry Sundown, and more; capturing the progressive spirit of America in song.

Join us at the Admiral Theater at 6:30 PM on Robinson’s birthday, July 2nd, for a screening of filmmaker Prof. B.J. Bullert’s award-winning documentary featuring archival footage and performances of Earl Robinson’s iconic American repertoire by Joan Baez, Frank Sinatra, Paul Robeson, Josh White, Three Dog Night, Peter, Paul and Mary and of course Robinson himself. Then stay for a Q&A with the filmmaker moderated by local historian Clay Eals to learn more about Robinson’s life and works.

AMP: Admiral Music in the Parks is committed to supporting local musicians, artists, and craftspeople while fostering engagement in our neighborhood. Your ticket to Earl Robinson: Ballad of an American supports free and accessible arts programming in our neighborhood. Like Earl Robinson, we love our Admiral neighborhood and believe in the power of public art and music to bring people together. Join us in celebrating, hope, joy, community, and the enduring American spirit this summer!

Learn more about AMP and get your ticket to Earl Robinson: Ballad of an American at www.connecttoadmiral.org/amp.html