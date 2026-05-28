BIZNOTE: First anniversary celebration Saturday for West Seattle studio Potterings. Plus: Game of Shrooms returning!

(WSB photo, May 2025)

One year ago this month, longtime local entrepreneur/community advocate Lora Radford opened Potterings in a warmly lit spot at ActivSpace, and has introduced countless people to the joys of ceramics creation ever since. This Saturday, Potterings invites you to a first-anniversary party, noon to 4 pm Saturday (May 30) on the east side of 3400 Harbor Avenue SW. She says you’re welcome to stop by and check out the “community clay space designed with beginners in mind … welcoming, hands-on, and built to help you feel comfortable from the start.” The free mini-classes offered as part of this are already booked up, but “folks can stil stop by for a free limited-edition luminary, enter drawings to win a free 3-hour workshop, and just check out the studio. Whether you are brand new to clay or just curious, this is a great way to step into the studio, meet the community, and experience a little pottery magic.” And, of course, it’s a chance to congratulate the proprietor on reaching the one-year milestone.