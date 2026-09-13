WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 25 possibilities!

(Photo by Janelle Otterholt – American Hoverfly on dahlia)

Here’s what to know for September’s second Sunday – mostly listings from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

BEND IT LIKE BOOKER #2: This 25-hour marathon of speeches, performances, presentations continues nonstop, not scheduled to end until after 11 am today, at the Machinists Union Hall in South Park (9125 15th Place S.) and online – see our Saturday coverage here.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 am-11 am at Alki Masonic Center (4736 40th SW), let someone else fix you breakfast!

WEST SEATTLE RUNNING CLUB: 8:30 am, meet at Alki Statue of Liberty (61st/Alki) to run with friends old and new.

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: 9 am, Westies Run Club meets at Fresh Flours (9140 Delridge Way SW) for today’s run.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

LEARN HOW TO ‘ADOPT A CORNER’: 10 am info session on supporting immigrant communities, High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Now in the still-bountiful late-summer produce-and-products season, open for shopping and eating (as it is every weekend of the year, even holidays), 10 am-2 pm, California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska.

MASTER GARDENERS CLINIC: Also in The Junction – this season’s second-to-last chance to get your gardening questions answered at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, 10 am-2 pm.

ONE MORE JUNCTION HAPPENING: 10 am-2 pm, free crafting pop-up with The Works Seattle outside their future Junction location. (4540 California SW)

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

INGATHERING SERVICE AND ACTIVITIES FAIR: Westside Unitarian Universalist welcomes everyone to this special service and celebration, 10:30 am, explained in our calendar listing. (7141 California SW)

KNIFE-SHARPENING POP-UP: Kneighborhood Knives is at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW), 10:30 am to 5 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open today! Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? Look for it at, and borrow it from, the West Seattle Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

ART SHOW AT BRIDGE PARK: 11 am to 3 pm, residents of Bridge Park are showing and selling their art. (3204 SW Morgan)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: 11:30 am-1:30 pm, weekly action in The Junction.

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, second postseason weekend wraps up at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

PAST, PRESENT, ELSEWHERE: 1 pm album-listening sessions at Revelry Room (4547 California SW).

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re welcome Sunday afternoons (among other times) at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) – open 2-5 pm today, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

GAME CAFE AT MR. B’S: Monthly “Everyone Plays” at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), 2-4 pm.

ART SHOW AT THE KENNEY: 2 pm, see art by residents of The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW).

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: 5 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), hear Orville Peck‘s new album, free, all ages.

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight, nighttime tea service with teas curated by host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

SUNSET SCREAMING: Scream Club Seattle at Lincoln Park shelter 4 (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, on the waterfront path), 7:30 pm.

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, with prizes. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm jazz with the D-Lux Jazz Trio at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or assisting with, an event that should be on the WSB community Event Calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!