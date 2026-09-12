WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About the foot pursuit in High Point

Got a question about an incident about an hour ago in High Point in which police were running after a suspect. They arrested a 36-year-old man for investigation of attempted domestic-violence burglary. The incident began with a 911 call reporting that a man was trying to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment by kicking the door down. She was inside at the time. No injuries reported. The arrest was reported to have happened near 35th and Raymond.
West Seattle, Washington
12 Saturday
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