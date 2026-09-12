West Seattle, Washington

12 Saturday

59℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About the foot pursuit in High Point

September 12, 2026 10:28 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Got a question about an incident about an hour ago in High Point in which police were running after a suspect. They arrested a 36-year-old man for investigation of attempted domestic-violence burglary. The incident began with a 911 call reporting that a man was trying to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment by kicking the door down. She was inside at the time. No injuries reported. The arrest was reported to have happened near 35th and Raymond.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About the foot pursuit in High Point"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.